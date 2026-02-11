Soundarya Rajinikanth shares ‘priceless moment’ as appa Rajinikanth meets With Love team, watch

Soundarya Rajinikanth posted a video as her 'appa' Rajinikanth had a special meeting with the cast and crew of Tamil film, With Love.

Superstar Rajinikanth had a special meeting with the cast and crew of With Love after the film’s strong start at the box office. The romantic drama, led by Abhishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, hit theatres on February 6 and saw impressive footfalls during its first three days. The film has been receiving praise from film buffs for its simple, relatable story and strong performances.

The meeting was especially meaningful for Soundarya Rajinikanth, as she is one of the co-producers of the film. She posted a video from her meeting with her “appa,” calling it a “priceless moment.” Her caption read: “With love, with the one and only, my appa. This is not just a meeting; this is an emotion. Superstar Rajinikanth appreciates the With Love team. Priceless moment.”