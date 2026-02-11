Soundarya Rajinikanth shares ‘priceless moment’ as appa Rajinikanth meets With Love team, watch

After the film’s strong box office run, Rajinikanth met the team of With Love, which is co-produced by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

By: ANI
2 min readChennaiFeb 11, 2026 03:45 PM IST
Soundarya RajinikanthSoundarya Rajinikanth posted a video as her 'appa' Rajinikanth had a special meeting with the cast and crew of Tamil film, With Love.
Superstar Rajinikanth had a special meeting with the cast and crew of With Love after the film’s strong start at the box office. The romantic drama, led by Abhishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, hit theatres on February 6 and saw impressive footfalls during its first three days. The film has been receiving praise from film buffs for its simple, relatable story and strong performances.

The meeting was especially meaningful for Soundarya Rajinikanth, as she is one of the co-producers of the film. She posted a video from her meeting with her “appa,” calling it a “priceless moment.” Her caption read: “With love, with the one and only, my appa. This is not just a meeting; this is an emotion. Superstar Rajinikanth appreciates the With Love team. Priceless moment.”

The gathering included producers Soundarya Rajinikanth and Magesh Raj Pasilian, lead actors Abhishan and Anaswara, and music composer Sean Roldan.

With Love is the first film directed by Madhan and marks Abhishan’s first lead role after Tourist Family last year. For Anaswara Rajan, it is her debut as the female lead in a Tamil film. The cast also includes Saravanan, Ayaz Khan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, and Ravi Mariya. Shreyaas Krishna handled the cinematography, and Sureshkumar K edited the film.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Thalaivar 173. The film is backed by Kamal Haasan and will be directed by Cibi Chakravarti. Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, set in the Visakhapatnam docks, follows the story of a former coolie who uncovers a smuggling racket while investigating his friend’s death.

