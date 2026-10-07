Soundarya Rajinikanth says parents ‘changing’ male-dominated dynamic at home: ‘My rocks during divorce’

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is currently promoting her latest production, Love, which is streaming on Netflix, recently opened up about her own experiences with love and marriage. She also spoke about how her parents, Rajinikanth and Latha, are now changing and moving away from the male-dominated dynamics at home that were once accepted without question. Having gone through a divorce nearly a decade ago, Soundarya recalled how her parents stood by her throughout the difficult phase.

Speaking about partnership and how the idea of love evolves at different stages of life, Soundarya told Nayandeep Rakshit, “I think we grew up in a generation where it is probably male dominated at home. It is changing with my parents now. Not earlier. As you grow older, the concept of love also changes. What was love for me when I was 20 was not love for me when I was 40. So that changes. So even my parents were learning.”

Having given love a second chance with her marriage to actor Vishagan Vanangamudi, Soundarya said she and her husband follow a simple formula in their relationship.

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“In my marriage, there is a formula we have where we say, you meet me halfway and I will meet you halfway. It is never my way or yours. We live by it,” she said.

In the same interview, Soundarya also recalled the difficult period surrounding her divorce from her first husband, businessman Ashwin Ramkumar. She credited her parents with being her biggest source of support during that time.

“I think it is very important because for a girl, the first man she has in her life is her father and her first friend is her mother. And that just gets stronger and stronger as children grow up. In my difficult times, my parents stood up with me like rock support and I couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.

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Soundarya said that her failed marriage did not make her question the institution of marriage. Instead, it helped her realise that she may have simply been in the wrong relationship.

“When my first marriage failed, it didn’t make me stop believing in the institution of marriage. It was just a wrong relationship. When I came out of that, I took my time to heal and I couldn’t wait to be back in that institution because I believe in it. I believe in commitment that you can be openly proud about and I am very happy to be married again.”

Soundarya Rajinikanth divorced Ashwin Ramkumar in 2017, two years after they welcomed their son, Ved. According to statements from Soundarya and Ashwin’s lawyers at the time, the couple had been living separately for seven months before the divorce, after their “misunderstanding over various issues reached a point of no return”.

The couple had tied the knot in September 2010.

Meanwhile, Soundarya’s latest production, Love, is currently streaming on Netflix. Directed by filmmaker-actor Balaji Mohan, the film marks his return to the director’s chair. He is also gearing up for the release of his Hindi debut, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role.