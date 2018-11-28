2.0 early reactions: Soundarya Rajinikanth says Shankar film ‘is out of this world’

2.0 is the most-awaited Indian movie of 2018. The movie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, will hit screens on November 29. On Wednesday, the makers Lyca Productions hosted a special screening of 2.0 in Chennai.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening, was mighty impressed by Shankar directorial 2.0. She took to Twitter to share her excitement. Soundarya tweeted, “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!!”

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 28, 2018

2.0 will hit nearly 7,000 screens in India. The advance booking domestically is already receiving a very encouraging response from different cities across the country.

Commenting on the advance booking of 2.0, Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow, said “We have seen a phenomenal response for advance ticket bookings for 2.0. It has been one of the most awaited films of the year and this has reflected well on the ticket sales so far. BookMyShow has sold over 1 million tickets in advance sales across all the three languages and formats, with 3D dominating the sales. We are delighted to contribute to the success of the film by being the preferred entertainment ticketing platform for millions of Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar fans.”

Lyca Productions added, “The advance ticket sales of 2.0 on BookMyShow is a glimpse of what lies ahead. With a power-packed star cast, an ace director and a gripping storyline, we are certain that the film will continue to replicate this trend even after its release.”

In the meantime, 2.0 has also irked telecom operators due to its core theme. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has taken exception to the film’s subject which apparently discusses the ill-effects of using mobile phones. “The movie falsely depicts mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings,” COAI has alleged in its complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The telecom body has also requested the censor board to revoke its license for public screening.