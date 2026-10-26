Soundarya breaks down Rajinikanth’s ‘no white food’ rule, lifestyle: ‘Follows strict diet’

Although he is 75 now, Rajinikanth remains unstoppable, and the blockbuster success of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has only reinforced that. As he continues working at full throttle, certain statements made by his younger daughter, graphic designer and film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, about the superstar’s lifestyle have drawn the attention of netizens.

Rajinikanth’s diet plan

Years ago, Rajinikanth revealed that he had stopped consuming “white food” after a certain age. Recently, his Jailer co-star Mirnaa Menon also attested to the same.

Commenting on her father’s lifestyle and food habits, Soundarya told The Hindu, “Appa is very disciplined, and he follows a very strict diet, especially when he’s working. However, in my personal opinion, it’s each to their own. For some people, wheat doesn’t suit them. For some others, rice doesn’t suit them. I think what he meant was, do it in moderation.”