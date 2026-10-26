Soundarya breaks down Rajinikanth’s ‘no white food’ rule, lifestyle: ‘Follows strict diet’

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Although he is 75 now, Rajinikanth remains unstoppable, and the blockbuster success of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has only reinforced that. As he continues working at full throttle, certain statements made by his younger daughter, graphic designer and film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, about the superstar’s lifestyle have drawn the attention of netizens.
Rajinikanth’s diet plan
Years ago, Rajinikanth revealed that he had stopped consuming “white food” after a certain age. Recently, his Jailer co-star Mirnaa Menon also attested to the same.
Commenting on her father’s lifestyle and food habits, Soundarya told The Hindu, “Appa is very disciplined, and he follows a very strict diet, especially when he’s working. However, in my personal opinion, it’s each to their own. For some people, wheat doesn’t suit them. For some others, rice doesn’t suit them. I think what he meant was, do it in moderation.”
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She continued, “Too much of anything is not good. As you grow older, we all need to be careful about things like sugar and salt. I think that’s what he meant.” When the interviewer pointed out that she consumes a lot of paneer and curd, Soundarya confirmed, laughing, “I do. That’s why I’m being very diplomatic when I say this. I can’t say no to white food.”
During an interview with Cinemavikatan recently, Mirnaa had reportedly said, “I have not seen what he (Rajinikanth) eats, but I have heard from the sets that he doesn’t prefer eating spicy or oily food. He mostly doesn’t eat white foods like milk, curd, white rice, sugar, etc. He follows a plain diet. He eats a lot of healthy food.”
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Jailer 2 box office collection
Also starring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles, Jailer 2 is a sequel to director Nelson’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer (2023). The action thriller has grossed Rs 710.35 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and surpassing 2.0 (Rs 691 crore).
Disclaimer: This article is educational and informational only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Dietary needs vary by individual, so please consult a qualified healthcare provider or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.