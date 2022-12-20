scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Soul of Varisu: Third single from Vijay’s next is an emotional mother-son ballad, listen to it here

The third single of Varisu, sung by veteran singer Chitra, is out. The Soul of Varisu tells the pain of a mother who finally sees her son return home.

A screenshot from Soul of VarisuA screenshot from Soul of Varisu.

Soul of Varisu, the much-awaited third single from Vijay’s Varisu, is out. The song, crooned by veteran singer Chitra, is a soulful melody from the perspective of a mother, who sees her son come back after a long while. Composed by S Thaman, the track is written by Vivek.

The lyrics go like this, “I can hear aaraario (lullaby) again. Is it true that my truth has come back? All my wounds are beginning to heal. Even the heartbeats are turning into a melody. In the smell of my son, desires are becoming festoons. The heart is dancing on the happy swing.”

The lyrical video is complemented by pleasant illustrations of Vijay and Jayasudha (who is playing his mother in the film). The number further confirms the ongoing rumours about the plot of the film, which is speculated to be the story of a son, who returns after a long time to take care of problems at home.

Soul of Varisu is in stark contrast to the first two singles of the film. While the first song, Ranjithame, was a peppy folk fusion, the second turned out to be a massy hero introduction song of sorts. On the other hand, with Soul of Varisu, Thaman has brought out a slow-paced track that hugely works because of Chitra’s brilliant rendering.

ALSO READ |Vijay a bigger star than Ajith Kumar: Varisu producer Dil Raju’s statement sparks debate

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu. The film is clashing with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office on Pongal week next year.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 06:02:30 pm
