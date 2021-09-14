scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Soorpanagai trailer: Regina Cassandra’s mystery thriller seems like a mix of Chandramukhi, Arundhati

In Soorpanagai, Regina Cassandra plays an archaeologist who is assisting police in investigations into mysterious murders.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 14, 2021 6:18:53 pm
Soorpanagai stars Regina Cassandra.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the trailer of the upcoming multilingual Soorpanagai, which stars Regina Cassandra in the lead role. Judging from the trailer, it seems the narrative travels back and forth in time, with a series of mysterious deaths forming the backdrop.

Regina Cassandra plays the role of an archaeologist who is assisting in the investigation of the murders. As she begins her investigation, skeletons begin tumbling out of the closet, some of them 100 years old.

Going by the trailer, the premise of the film seems familiar. It is something we have already seen in movies like Chandramukhi, Arundhati and even Bhaagamathie. A bunch of ancient ghosts continue to seek revenge against their arch enemies, even after 100 years.

Written and directed by Caarthick Raju, the film stars Vennela Kishore, Akshara Gowda, Tagapothu Ramesh and Jaya Prakash among others.

The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. While in Tamil it is titled Soorpanagai, in Telugu it is called NeneNaa. Sam CS is composing the score and Gokul Benoy has handled the camera. The film’s post-production work is fast nearing completion and it is expected to open in cinemas soon.

