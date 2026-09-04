‘They asked me to take off my shirt’: Soori opens up about humiliating set incident

Tamil actor Soori has opened up about a humiliating setback from his early career, revealing how he was abruptly dropped from a scene and replaced by another actor with industry connections, only to watch his own shirt get handed over to his replacement without so much as being asked.

While promoting his latest movie Mandaadi, Soori reflected on the tough realities he faced during his struggling years in the industry. In conversation with Galatta, the actor recalled it as a painful phase. “I had shot my scenes alongside a major comedian and a leading superstar. I thought it was my big breakthrough. But after reviewing the shot on the monitor, the hero and the director spoke in private, and everything changed in an instant,” said Soori.

He continued, “They asked me to take off my shirt so the new actor could wear it. My shirt was tossed into the costume vehicle, and I was left standing on set in just a towel wrapped around my waist, searching for my clothes while they filmed the scene with someone else. It was humiliating,” he added.

Also Read: From working as a labourer for Rs 20 a day to getting crores as fee: Soori’s cinema journey

The actor recalled that it was an unforgettable incident in his career. “That episode caused me immense mental anguish.” he said.

Who is Soori?

Born as Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar, Soori is one of Tamil cinema’s most recognisable faces. He moved from Madurai to Chennai in 1996 with dreams of breaking into the film industry. What followed was a long, grinding stretch of uncredited work.

Soori took on junior artiste roles, until his breakthrough finally arrived in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, a sports drama centered on a kabaddi team. The scene that made him a household name was a parotta-eating contest, in which his character stuns a hotelier by polishing off 50 parottas before gearing up for another round. The scene earned him the nickname “Parotta Soori.”

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From 2009 onward, Soori became one of the most in-demand comedians in Tamil cinema. Soori’s fortunes turned dramatically in 2023, when director Vetrimaaran cast him in a lead role in Viduthalai Part 1, a political drama, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Playing Kumaresan, a police constable torn between duty and conscience in 1980s Tamil Nadu, Soori earned widespread critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the strongest lead debuts seen in Tamil cinema in recent years. He returned to the role in Viduthalai Part 2 the next year, adding further depth to the character.

The actor now has several projects lined up across different stages of production, firmly establishing him as one of the most sought-after leading men in Tamil cinema today. Up next is Mandaadi, a sea-set sports action drama helmed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, who previously assisted Vetrimaaran. The film also stars Telugu actor Suhas and Mahima Nambiar, and centers around catamaran racing. Produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment, with Vetrimaaran on board as creative producer, Mandaadi is set for a simultaneous Tamil and Telugu release on September 10.