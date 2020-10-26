Soorarai Pottru trailer: Suriya’s Maara takes on mighty politicians and businessmen

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer of Suriya’s most-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru released on Monday. Soorarai Pottru is based on the autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book was written by Captain G R Gopinath, who chronicled the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service.

Director Sudha Kongara has fictionalized Gopinath’s autobiography by placing the protagonist in a different social setting.

Going by the teaser, Suriya’s Maara, a man from a remote village, takes on mighty politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats to realise his dream of launching his own airlines.

Soorarai Pottru was set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. However, last week, Suriya released a statement explaining why the producers were forced to postpone the release.

“As you all know SP is a story set in the aviation industry, so we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because its a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else! (sic),” Suriya said in the statement.

According to sources, the filmmakers have managed to obtain required approvals from the departments concerned for the release.

Soorarai Pottru will start streaming from November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

