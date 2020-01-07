Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya’s angry young man act will leave you wide-eyed

Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya promises an intriguing drama. Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya promises an intriguing drama.

The teaser of Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru (Hail the Brave) was released on Tuesday. And it is easily one of the best teasers that we have seen in a long time in Tamil cinema. It is outright intense, thanks to the glimpses of the powerful performance of Suriya.

Suriya’s character Maara’s anger is seemingly against an archaic and tedious system that crushes the dreams and aspirations of people from the working class.

According to the trailer, Suriya plays a pilot, who is determined to pursue his entrepreneurial aspiration of starting his own airline company. The problem is it is 1984 and he has only Rs 6000 to fund his aviation dream. The highlight of the teaser is Suriya’s presence. He makes you feel his anger and frustration.

oorarai Pottru is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who earlier made a mark with sports drama Irudhi Suttru, which came out in 2016.

In addition to playing the lead role, Suriya is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner 2D Entertainment along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru is set to open in cinemas during summer of 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd