Soorarai Pottru song Kaattu Payale: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali share a sizzling chemistry

Kaattu Payale is crooned by Dhee. Kaattu Payale is crooned by Dhee.

Composer-actor G. V. Prakash Kumar on Thursday released a glimpse of Kaattu Payale song from upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, which stars Suriya in the lead role. The video promo of the song was released to mark the 45th birthday of Suriya.

The folkish romantic song is instantly likeable, and the chemistry between Suriya and Aparna Balamurali is unmissable. Director Sudha Kongara has also seemingly switched traditional gender roles in the song. The woman expresses her sexuality by singing and dancing around the man, who is either busy hanging washed clothes or cooking in the kitchen.

Kaattu Payale is written by Snekan and is sung by Dhee.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru would have already released in theaters, if not for the coronavirus pandemic. The film’s teaser was released earlier in February, leaving the audience wanting more. However, given it is not possible to decide a release date this year, the film is likely to open in cinemas only next year.

Soorarai Pottru is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who earlier made a mark with sports drama Irudhi Suttru, which came out in 2016.

In addition to playing the lead role, Suriya is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner 2D Entertainment along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

