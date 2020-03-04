Soorarai Pottru to release on May 1?

Suriya in a still from Soorarai Pottru. Suriya in a still from Soorarai Pottru.

Grapevine has it that Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead, is likely to hit screens on May 1. Though earlier, the makers were eyeing an April release, now, sources hint they are planning to get the film out on May Day, a Friday, so that it enjoys an uninterrupted three-day holiday weekend in theaters. However, we await an official word on the same.

Directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, Soorarai Pottru has been bankrolled by 2D Entertainment. It has Jackie Shroff, Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali, Karunas, Mohan Babu and Hareesh Peradi in important roles.

Said to be inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, Soorarai Pottru has music by GV Prakash.

In an interview with the Tamil magazine Vikatan, Sudha Kongara had revealed Soorarai Pottru was her dream project. The director was quoted saying, “I have been wanting to make this film for the past ten years, and Suriya expressed his interest to produce it. I have known him for a while. I visit Suriya’s house every year to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. On one such occasion, he asked if I had a script for him. That’s how Soorarai Pottru got materialised. Back then, I was working on a Telugu film.”

Kongara added, “Suriya is a delight to work with. He was never hesitant to spend money on our film as a producer.”

Soorarai Pottru is a crucial film for Suriya as he hasn’t had a hit since 2016. His latest films Thaana Serndha Koottam (2018), NGK (2019) and Kaappaan (2019) turned out to be duds at the box office.

Reports suggest Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram, Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi and Vishal’s Chakra could also release in the same week.

Meanwhile, a few industry sources say the release of Soorarai Pottru has been postponed to May 2020 to avoid a clash with Master. It looks like the Vijay-starrer will release on April 9.

