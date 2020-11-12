Soorarai Pottru movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Suriya wins hearts

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Sudha Kongara directorial also features Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Apart from starring in the movie, Suriya has also bankrolled the film along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.
Soorarai Pottru is based on Captain G R Gopinath’s autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. In the book, Gopinath wrote about the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. Suriya plays the titular role. In the film’s trailer, we saw Suriya’s Maara, a man from a remote village, taking on mighty politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats to realise his dream of launching his own airlines.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Suriya said, “Soorarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”
Co-producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment told indianexpress.com, “I really liked that I collaborated with a woman director on such a huge film. I am in love with Sudha. I love her style, her determination. She is such a good writer-director. It is a huge plus that Sudha and I got to work on this film. She had the idea for the story, and I managed to get the rights. That’s how the journey started. This is a pan-India story. Everyone knows about Air Deccan. I am very excited about the pan-India Diwali release. I can’t wait for the whole country to watch it and tell us about it. It is very rare. My mother’s first flight was Air Deccan. She was so happy that she managed to buy a ticket at Rs 500. It is a story that has bridged the gap between the haves and have-nots.”
Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Soorarai Pottru two stars. She wrote in her review, "Soorarai Pottru is marred by the high-pitched melodrama whistled up every time the script needs to create fan-pleasing moments. Given Suriya’s mega popularity, that is an always present temptation, and the film gives in, much too often." READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE
Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is based on the struggles and achievements of Captain GR Gopinath, who revolutionised India’s aviation industry. Director Sudha Kongara, who has also co-written the movie, was one of the beneficiaries of Gopinath’s remarkable achievement, which made flight tickets affordable to the working class. Sudha has materialised her gratitude into a movie based on Gopinath’s life. She recalled her first flight experience, which was on Air Deccan. READ MORE
Soorarai Pottru star Suriya said that one of the challenges of making Soorarai Pottru was how to make a story about an airline relevant for people, who are facing issues daily due to scarcity of food, drinking water and sanitization. “I think that’s what we have cracked (with this movie),” Suriya told indianexpress.com. READ MORE
