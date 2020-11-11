Soorarai Pottru has given me a lot of confidence: Aparna Balamurali

Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Aparna Balamurali plays a strong, self-made woman in Soorarai Pottru, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. She noted that director Sudha Kongara made sure that her character will not come across a typical, hero’s arm candy.

In preparation for her role, Sudha suggested Aparna to watch movies like Mann Vasanai and Paruthiveeran. “Bombi is someone who is totally different from who I am. She is a village girl from Madurai. But, whatever she does, she is very futuristic. And it is very different from other characters I have played so far,” she noted.

Aparna Balamurali recalled her pre-shoot rendezvous with Madurai and how the city grew close to her heart during the shoot. Aparna said, “I went to Madurai a few days before we started to shoot. And I spent some time there without the pressure of the shoot. The city has beautiful markets and landscapes, which can also be seen in the songs. I also had a chance there to mingle with the people of the city. And women there have the power to do whatever they like and they know what they are doing.”

Aparna was assigned a teacher to help her acclimatize with Madurai culture and way of living. “We met someone very similar to my character in Madurai. And she was there with me throughout the shooting and dubbing also. Her name is Sathya,” the actor revealed.

Bombi does not play down her strengths and show submissiveness so that she doesn’t threaten or hurt the man she is in a relationship with. She exhibits her strong will and physical strength without any reservations and the urge to cater to the conventional idea of a woman.

“Sudha ma’am was very particular about not showing me as a shy person. She wiped out typical, girly romantic stuff completely. Even in songs. Both Kaattu Payale and Veyyon Silli was shot very differently. Veyyon Silli was very difficult for me. I haven’t shot a song like that in my entire career. To show so much power and equally dance with Suriya sir to showcase strength was very challenging for me,” she added.

Playing her role in Soorarai Pottru has imbued her with some strong values. And she said that collaborating with Sudha Kongara and Suriya has changed the way she perceives and approaches her acting career.

“Soorarai Pottru has given me a lot of confidence in my career. I now feel like I can say no to something that I actually don’t want. I have also started feeling that if you are not valued somewhere, you don’t need to be there,” Aparna Balamurali concluded.

