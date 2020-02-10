Soorarai Pottru audio launch to happen at Chennai Airport?

Soorarai Pottru is said to be inspired by the life of GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru is said to be inspired by the life of GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan.

Grapevine has it that the makers of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru are planning to organise the film’s audio launch at Chennai International Airport on February 13.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “It will be a unique initiative and the first-of-its-kind in Tamil cinema. The intention is to grab the audience’s attention and get them talking. Both Suriya and team Sudha Kongara are working round the clock to promote Soorarai Pottru in a different way.” However, an official confirmation is awaited.

While Suriya plays Nedumaran Rajangam, an aspiring entrepreneur, in Soorarai Pottru, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali in key roles.

Soorarai Pottru has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film, jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga, is said to be inspired by the life of GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan.

1n 2019, Suriya was seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK and KV Anand’s Kaappaan. Since both the films bombed at the box office, Suriya is in desperate need of a hit.

Sudha Kongara’s previous venture was Irudhi Suttru, a sports drama, released in 2016. The film had Madhavan and Ritika Singh in prominent roles. Irudhi Suttru was simultaneously made in Bollywood as Saala Khadoos. A year later, Sudha helmed the Telugu remake titled Guru, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd