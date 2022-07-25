July 25, 2022 5:15:15 pm
SonyLIV on Monday announced a web series titled The Madras Murder. Set in 1940s British India, the crime series is based on the murder of a yellow journalist, who wrote notorious articles on celebrities and former superstars.
Produced by IB Karthikeyan’s Big Print Pictures, the series is written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, while director AL Vijay will be the showrunner.
Talking about this new venture, Vijay said, “It feels great to be associated with the challenging project The Madras Murder, which is based on a real incident in the Madras Presidency. To present a tremendous and magnificent experience for the viewers, our entire team will put up the optimum effort in recreating the pre-independence era on the digital screen.”
AL Vijay has previously directed the period drama Madrasapattinam, which was set in pre-independent India. The film, starring Arya and Amy Jackson, turned out to be a hit, garnering praise for the set design and depiction of that era. Vijay’s last directorial venture was Thalaivii with Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead roles.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
Latest News
SonyLIV announces period crime series The Madras Murder
Karnataka teacher hailed as hero in lockdown faces action over school ‘closure’ comment
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Monkeypox in India: Here’s what you must do upon noticing symptoms
Dyson launches V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner in India
‘Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar’: Pakistan speedster announces his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’
Central Bank of India Q1 net rises 14.2 pc to Rs 234.78 cr
Four Congress LS MPs suspended; Parliament stalemate deepens
Explained: India’s plan to bring cheetahs from Africa to Madhya Pradesh
Dealing with Long Covid
After accident kills four, Twitter campaign seeks multi-specialty hospital in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada
Watch: Medical students walk out as anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage