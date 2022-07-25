scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

SonyLIV announces period crime series The Madras Murder

The Madras Murder will be directed and written by Sooriyaprathap S while director AL Vijay, known for Madarsapattinam, will be the showrunner

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 25, 2022 5:15:15 pm
Director AL VijayDirector AL Vijay is the showrunner of SonyLIV series The Madras Murder.

SonyLIV on Monday announced a web series titled The Madras Murder. Set in 1940s British India, the crime series is based on the murder of a yellow journalist, who wrote notorious articles on celebrities and former superstars.

Produced by IB Karthikeyan’s Big Print Pictures, the series is written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, while director AL Vijay will be the showrunner.

Talking about this new venture, Vijay said, “It feels great to be associated with the challenging project The Madras Murder, which is based on a real incident in the Madras Presidency. To present a tremendous and magnificent experience for the viewers, our entire team will put up the optimum effort in recreating the pre-independence era on the digital screen.”

AL Vijay has previously directed the period drama Madrasapattinam, which was set in pre-independent India. The film, starring Arya and Amy Jackson, turned out to be a hit, garnering praise for the set design and depiction of that era. Vijay’s last directorial venture was Thalaivii with Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead roles.

