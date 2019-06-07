Sony Music bags music rights of Thalapathy 63

Sony Music has bagged the music rights of highly awaited Tamil film Thalapathy 63. Directed by Atlee, the movie stars Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The music of Thalapathy 63 will be composed by AR Rahman.

Sony Music made the official announcement on Twitter. “@actorvijay – @Atlee_dir – @arrahman – @agsentertaiment – OF COURSE WE ARE IN! 🎼A PRIVILEGE TO BE ON BOARD!🔥🔥THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE! 🔥🔥 #Thalapathy63OnSonyMusic,” the post read.

.@actorvijay – @Atlee_dir – @arrahman – @agsentertaiment – OF COURSE WE ARE IN! 🎼🥁 A PRIVILEGE TO BE ON BOARD! 🤩🎉 🔥🔥THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE! 🔥🔥#Thalapathy63OnSonyMusic pic.twitter.com/UzReXImRxy — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) June 6, 2019

Producer Archana Kalpathi, who is bankrolling the film under her family’s banner AGS Entertainment, also confirmed the news on Twitter. She tweeted, “We are happy to announce that #Thalapthy63 Audio rights is with SonyMusicSouth @Atlee_dir @arrahman.”

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, the film marks the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay. The duo has previously churned out hits like Theri and Mersal. The film also stars veteran comedian Vivek, Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Atlee has retained the same technical team that worked with him in Mersal which includes editor Antony Ruben, stunt director Anla Arasu and art director Muthuraj. Lyricist Vivek has been roped in as well.

Shooting of the film is underway and is set for a Diwali release this year.