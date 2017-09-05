Songs from Solo’s World of Siva are out, and we are running out of adjectives!

Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying four roles in Solo. Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying four roles in Solo.

Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo starring Dulquer Salmaan just got more exciting. While we were still raving about the Russian folkish “Roshomon” or the bass guitar in “Sita Kalyanam” or the beautiful fusion that is “Saajan More Ghar Aaye”, a new set of songs have come out from the album. Three songs and a reprise from the World of Siva have been released and they, along with the earlier ones, make Solo the most exciting album around right now.

Masala Coffee’s earlier single “Aal aayal” kickstarts World of Siva’s playlist. While it would have been better to hear a new song from the talented band, the simplistic charm of Aal Aayal’s refuses to wear off even by an iota. The album also has a reprise of the lovely number which is intriguingly titled. The melodic version is surprisingly titled “walk and kill mix”, increasing the fascination about its onscreen adaptation.

It now makes sense why Bejoy chose to work with 11 music composers for the film. Each brilliant in their own way, the flavour each composer adds to the album is orgasmic. The next song from the album “Aigiri Nandini” is a classic example. The song sung by Meera and Thaikudam Bridge’s Govind and is fabulously dark as compared to the cheerful “Aal aayal”. The song which has a subtle start has a fantastic transformation in the latter half, with the guitars raging in the background — the effect is breathtaking. The next song, “Shiv Thandav” is another beautiful piece of music. The song easily transcends from one raga to another and the guitar line and the rhythm make the song sound hauntingly fresh, Saylee Talwalkar’s rendition adding to the effect.

The film, an anthology, has four parts styled around the elements of earth, water, wind and fire. While Dulquer essays the male lead in all the parts, he will have a different heroine in each part. Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh and Sai Dhansika are essaying the female leads.

Check out Solo — World of Shiva’s teaser here:

Solo also features Nasser, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, and Deepti Sati in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Refex Entertainment along with Get Away Films.

