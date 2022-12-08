scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Sol: Deleted song from Ponniyin Selvan 1 is finally here. Watch

Sol, sung by Rakshita Suresh and written by Krithika Nelson, didn't make the final cut of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

SolA still from Sol featuring Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala.
When Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released many fans of the song “Sol” were disappointed as the melody didn’t make it to the final cut of the film. The song, according to PS 1’s editor Sreekar Prasad, was deleted in an attempt to cut the length of the movie. And also because it felt a bit disjointed from the film affecting its flow. However, now the video of “Sol” is finally here.

The song is set in the royal boat which was featured in the scene where Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) meets Kundhavai (Trisha). It features Kundhavai, her friend Vaanathi (Sobhita Dhulipala), and many of their friends dancing and singing about the dream boy of the princess.

Written by Krithika Nelson, the track is sung by Rakshita Suresh. Here’s the song:

The comments section of “Sol” is filled with fans wondering why the beautifully-shot song didn’t make it to Ponniyin Selvan 1. It is also flooded with praise for Rakshita.

ALSO READ |Ponniyin Selvan 1 review: Mani Ratnam’s largely faithful and brilliant adaptation has no dull moments

If “Sol” had made the final cut, it might have served as the introduction of Kundhavai and Vanathi as they travel to or back from an astrologer’s house (which plays an important part in the book that didn’t make it to the film).

Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, based on the novel of Kalki Krishnamoorthy, tells the story of the rise of Arulmozhi Varman as the king of Chola empire. It also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sarathkumar, and Aishwarya Rai among others. The second and final part of the film will be released next year.

