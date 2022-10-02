scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on Mughals’ depiction in Indian cinema: ‘Mughals are also our history. India constantly has…’

Sobhita Dhulipala emphasised how there are many stories in Indian history that deserve to be 'celebrated'. The actor is currently basking in the success of her film Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Ghost Stories NetflixSobhita Dhulipala comments about Indian history and its depiction in cinema. (Photo: Netflix)

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently offered her two cents on the never-ending debate about the glorification of Mughals in Indian cinema. The actor is currently basking in the success of her film Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which is a historical drama. The actor was at a press event for the promotions of the Mani Ratnam directorial where she jumped in on the question about making a movie on ‘our’ history and not just focussing on the Mughals or the British.

Sobhita asked the reporter, “What does it mean when you say our history?” She continued, “The British presence in India is also our history. The Cholas or the Pallavas or whoever came much earlier is also our history. The Mughals are also our history. India constantly has had a foreign presence or a constant shift in the rulers, so it’s difficult to draw a line between what is ours and what isn’t.”

Also read |Karthi shares emotional note as Ponniyin Selvan crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide: ‘Words cannot express…’

The actor emphasised how there are many stories in Indian history that deserve to be ‘celebrated’. She added, “During the Chola rule, Indonesia was also considered a part of ours, but now is a separate nation. Borders are porous and history has proved that stories that become immortal are stories that must be taken forward and celebrated and I think this is one such story.”

In Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Sobhita shares the screen with Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan. The film, based on Kalki’s popular works, has received a positive response from every sphere and has been writing new box office records. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman hailed it as a ‘faithful’ and ‘brilliant’ adaptation with no dull moments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:28:29 pm
Next Story

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement