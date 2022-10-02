Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on Mughals’ depiction in Indian cinema: ‘Mughals are also our history. India constantly has…’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently offered her two cents on the never-ending debate about the glorification of Mughals in Indian cinema. The actor is currently basking in the success of her film Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which is a historical drama. The actor was at a press event for the promotions of the Mani Ratnam directorial where she jumped in on the question about making a movie on ‘our’ history and not just focussing on the Mughals or the British.

Sobhita asked the reporter, “What does it mean when you say our history?” She continued, “The British presence in India is also our history. The Cholas or the Pallavas or whoever came much earlier is also our history. The Mughals are also our history. India constantly has had a foreign presence or a constant shift in the rulers, so it’s difficult to draw a line between what is ours and what isn’t.”

The actor emphasised how there are many stories in Indian history that deserve to be ‘celebrated’. She added, “During the Chola rule, Indonesia was also considered a part of ours, but now is a separate nation. Borders are porous and history has proved that stories that become immortal are stories that must be taken forward and celebrated and I think this is one such story.”

In Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Sobhita shares the screen with Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan. The film, based on Kalki’s popular works, has received a positive response from every sphere and has been writing new box office records. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman hailed it as a ‘faithful’ and ‘brilliant’ adaptation with no dull moments.