Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala will essay the role of a princess in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation. (Photo: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram) Sobhita Dhulipala will essay the role of a princess in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation. (Photo: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala is the latest to join the star cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation. According to sources, the Ghost Stories actor will essay the role of a princess, who is adept in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

“Sobhita is a classical dancer herself and will be joining the team by the end of this month. She will have scenes with Jayam Ravi in the second half,” a source told indianexpress.com.

Currently, team Ponniyin Selvan is in Hyderabad, after finishing the first 90-day schedule in Thailand. Reports suggest that Jayam Ravi and Karthi are on the sets, shooting their respective portions.

Ponniyin Selvan is expected to be released in two parts like the Baahubali franchise, and the makers are planning to release the first one by early next year.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional historical novel of the same name, which tells the story of Arulmozhivarman of the Chola dynasty.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

Bankrolled by Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions, the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation has actors from the Hindi and south Indian film industry. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing dual roles, the rest of the cast includes Vikram, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Riyaz Khan and Rahman, Parthiban.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.