Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Must Read

SJ Suryah roped in for Simbu’s Maanadu

Starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, Maanadu, a political thriller, is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Published: February 4, 2020 5:34:43 pm
sj suryah photos Sj Suryah has joined the cast of Maanadu (Photo: Twitter/sjsuryah).

Team Maanadu has revealed that director-actor SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Manoj Bharathiraja and Daniel Anne Pope of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame will be a part of Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, Maanadu, a political thriller, is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

While Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, the official poster of Maanadu had a quote that read, “Dhairiyathai vida periya achchuruthal, yethiriku edhuvum illai.” (Courage intimidates your enemy more than anything else).

The rest of the star cast includes senior director-producer SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren.

The technical department comprises of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Richard M Nathan, editor KL Praveen, costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar and stunt choreographer Silva.

In an interview, Venkat Prabhu had said, Maanadu will be a different experience for STR fans.

According to sources, Simbu has shed a lot of weight for Maanadu, following a number of vigorous workout sessions and a strict diet regime.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and others recreate Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings
Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and others recreate Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement