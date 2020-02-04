SJ Suryah roped in for Simbu’s Maanadu

Sj Suryah has joined the cast of Maanadu (Photo: Twitter/sjsuryah). Sj Suryah has joined the cast of Maanadu (Photo: Twitter/sjsuryah).

Team Maanadu has revealed that director-actor SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Manoj Bharathiraja and Daniel Anne Pope of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame will be a part of Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, Maanadu, a political thriller, is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

While Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, the official poster of Maanadu had a quote that read, “Dhairiyathai vida periya achchuruthal, yethiriku edhuvum illai.” (Courage intimidates your enemy more than anything else).

The rest of the star cast includes senior director-producer SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren.

Thx a lot Prodcer sir and, dir @vp_offl sir “what a story, what a narration “ gone crazy with fantastic narration…. sure this project will go beyond the borders … very happy to join with my friend Simbu 👍👍👍sjs https://t.co/kwqqJCa3QQ — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 4, 2020

The technical department comprises of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Richard M Nathan, editor KL Praveen, costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar and stunt choreographer Silva.

In an interview, Venkat Prabhu had said, Maanadu will be a different experience for STR fans.

According to sources, Simbu has shed a lot of weight for Maanadu, following a number of vigorous workout sessions and a strict diet regime.

