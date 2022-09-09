scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

SJ Suryah joins the sets of Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC15

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house of RC15, took to Twitter to share the news that SJ Suryah is part of their next project starring Ram Charan.

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah, known for his films Mersal and Maanaadu, is now teaming up with Telugu star Ram Charan in the upcoming film RC 15. The film marks the first Telugu film of Tamil ace director Shankar. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house backing RC15, confirmed the news on Twitter. Ram Charan also took to the micro-blogging site to welcome SJ Suryah.

RC 15 is touted to be a political thriller with Ram Charan playing the dual role of father and son. The film went on floors in October last year, and it marks the return of Shankar, who didn’t have a release in the past four years. He last directed Rajinikanth in 2.0, which despite mixed reviews but performed decently at the box office.

Other than Ram Charan and SJ Suryah, RC15 also stars Kiara Advani, who is making her Telugu debut with the film. Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Nassar, and Samuthirakani are other actors part of the film.

Shankar will be simultaneously directing RC15 and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The Kamal-starrer, which was put on hold due to the pandemic and a fatal accident on the sets, has been revived after the success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. At the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan I, Shankar revealed that one schedule of the film has been wrapped up already, and Kamal will be joining the sets in the third week of this month for the next schedule.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah, who has developed a Midas touch, has been having consistent success with films like Maanaadu and Don. Other than RC15, he has Vishal’s Mark Antony, Radha Mohan’s Bommai, and Vijay’s Varisu in his kitty.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:26:48 pm
