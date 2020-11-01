Six south Indian movies about food that you should watch

Dulquer Salmaan in Ustad Hotel.

Films can be very influential. Take, for example, director Zack Snyder’s 300, the movie that made most men feel out of shape. After being inspired by the epic retelling of the Persian wars, you may have committed yourself to regular workouts and following a strict diet. But, how many times have you broken your commitment to eating clean and gobbled up empty calories at an irregular time, just because a character in a movie made you feel hungry as he or she relished a tasty meal? A clean diet is already very hard to keep up, and some movies just make it more challenging for us.

Here is a list of south Indian movies that can throw a wrench into your diet plans:

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja: Karthik Saragur’s latest directorial talks about the connection between humans and food, which goes behind the realms of hunger. Food influences the way we behave, and it could also play an important role in our physical and mental well-being.

Un Samayal Arayil: The Prakash Raj directorial follows a middle-aged, unmarried man (Prakash), and his undying love for food. He becomes a phone-pal with a middle-aged, unmarried woman (Sneha). And they both bond over food and eventually fall in love without seeing each other. This movie will make you appreciate the local delicacies that we so take for granted and eat them without really appreciating and paying attention to them. It is the remake of director Aashiq Abu’s Salt N’ Pepper. Un Samayal Arayil was also made simultaneously in Kannada as Oggarane and in Telugu as Ulavacharu Biryani.

Angamaly Diaries: It is a memory piece of Chemban Vinod Jose, who has written and narrated the movie. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this film is a love letter to Angamaly. Chemban and Lijo take us through the colourful and dynamic social life of Angamaly through numerous food metaphors. People make lasting friendships and enemies over food.

Nala Damayanthi: A kind-natured Tamil Brahmin cook Ramji Narayanaswami Iyer (Madhavan) travels to the UK to cook for a rich Tamilian there. But, the day he arrives in London, hoping for a bright career, he hits a dead-end. His employer is dead, and he loses his passport, visa and all his belongings. To make things worse, he becomes a subject of hate crime. No, it is not a dark movie. Writers Kamal Haasan and Mouli keep the jokes following amid all the sufferings of the protagonist. Ramji’s culinary skills, however, comes to his rescue, as he impresses the British crowd by dolling out different varieties of dosas.

Ustad Hotel: While there are food-related movies that make our mouth water, there are also movies that remind us of the basic purpose of food, which is to quench our hunger. Anwar Rasheed directed this movie from Anjali Menon’s script. The movie is about chefs. Some people become cooks for passion and money, and some cook to fulfil the basic purpose of food: to feed the hungry.

Kaaka Muttai: Director M Manikandan’s movie examines how food is used to reinforce the divide between the haves and have-nots. How globalisation has reached our lives in the guise of pizza joints and Starbucks. It is the story of two brothers, who take on the system and eventually earn their spot at the table, reserved for well-dressed, rich-looking people.

