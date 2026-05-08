Six shows, all houseful: Hyderabad celebrates Vijay’s election win with Mersal re-release

When Tamil Nadu’s election results came in and Vijay‘s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, the celebrations were not limited to Chennai. In Hyderabad, a section of Vijay’s Telugu fanbase had a different idea in mind: a theatre, a re-release, and a night that turned into something considerably larger than anyone had anticipated.

On Thursday night, Adirindhi, the Telugu dubbed version of Vijay’s 2017 blockbuster Mersal, was brought back to screens in Hyderabad by Kedar Films to mark the occasion. The plan was simple: one show, a chance for fans to gather and celebrate together. What the organisers did not account for was how many people would actually turn up.