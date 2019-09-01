Sivappu Manjal Pachai trailer: Siddharth and GV Prakash lock horns in this action-thriller

The trailer of the upcoming film, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, is out. Written and directed by Sasi of Pichaikkaran fame, the film stars Siddharth, G V Prakash Kumar, Lijomol Jose and Kashmira Pardeshi in lead roles.

The film is touted to be an emotional-thriller. Siddharth is essaying the role of a traffic policeman, whereas GV Prakash will play a street-racer in the film. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time.

In the trailer, GV Prakash is seen racing through the streets of Chennai, causing a lot of disturbance. Meanwhile, Siddharth is on the trail to catch and arrest him. The film seems to have its fair share of romance and action scenes.

Ramesh S Pillai will be producing Sivappu Manjal Pachai under the banner of Abhishek Films, and debutant Siddhu Kumar has given the music.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in Kammara Sambhavam, which marked his debut in the Malayalam film industry. He is also currently working on Karthik Krish’s Shaitan Ka Bachcha and the upcoming Hindi film, Chhichhore, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash is effectively dividing his time between music direction and acting. He is awaiting the release of a number of films including 100% Kadhal directed by Chandramouli, Ayngaran directed by Ravi Arasu and Adangathey directed by Shanmugam Muthuswamy. He has composed music for the highly anticipated Vetrimaaran-Dhanush’s Asuran.

Sivappu Manjal Pachai is scheduled for a September release.