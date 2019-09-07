Sivappu Manjal Pachai full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Sivappu Manjal Pachai, written and directed by Sasi, has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The film stars Siddharth, GV Prakash and Lijomol Jose and among others.

Tamilrockers, like its name suggests, was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films. It regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition.

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Talking to The New Indian Express about Sivappu Manjal Pachai, GV Prakash said, “It is a film with equal scope for all three of us. It will be an emotional ride and is a special film for all of us, especially for director Sasi sir, who took two years after Pichaikkaran to write this film.”

Besides Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Arya and Santhakumar film Magamuni was also leaked by Tamilrockers on Friday.