Sivakumar slaps phone out of selfie-seeking fan’s hand once again, watch video

It is no secret that veteran actor Sivakumar is not a fan of selfies. He was in news last October for slapping the phone out of a fan’s hand while the latter was trying to take a selfie. This lead to Sivakumar facing the wrath of Twitterati who began trolling the actor with the hashtag #SelfieKillerSivakumar.

Now, in yet another similar incident, much against the fan’s expectations, Sivakumar nonchalantly slaps the phone out of his hand and continues walking towards a wedding mandap.

When Sivakumar faced backlash for his unwarranted reaction against a fan a few months ago, he issued a statement and mentioned that he was upset because selfies invaded his privacy.

Following the incident, he went on to apologise to everyone and even bought the fan a new phone.

Sivakumar has now been given the title of “Selfie Killer” on Twitter and is at the receiving end of many memes and jokes.