Sivakumar slaps phone out of selfie-seeking fan’s hand once again, watch video

Sivakumar has been given the title of “Selfie Killer” on Twitter and is at the receiving end of many memes and jokes.

Veteran actor Sivakumar is not a fan of selfies.

It is no secret that veteran actor Sivakumar is not a fan of selfies. He was in news last October for slapping the phone out of a fan’s hand while the latter was trying to take a selfie. This lead to Sivakumar facing the wrath of Twitterati who began trolling the actor with the hashtag #SelfieKillerSivakumar.

Now, in yet another similar incident, much against the fan’s expectations, Sivakumar nonchalantly slaps the phone out of his hand and continues walking towards a wedding mandap.

When Sivakumar faced backlash for his unwarranted reaction against a fan a few months ago, he issued a statement and mentioned that he was upset because selfies invaded his privacy.

Following the incident, he went on to apologise to everyone and even bought the fan a new phone.

Sivakumar has now been given the title of “Selfie Killer” on Twitter and is at the receiving end of many memes and jokes.

