‘Lived with us for 18 years’: Sivakumar praises Jyotika, reveals Suriya’s pre-marriage rule

Tamil stars and beloved power couple Suriya and Jyotika recently took social media by storm by sharing photos and videos from their wedding vow renewal ceremony. The event coincided with their 20th wedding anniversary and was attended by their children, Diya and Dev, as well as other family members, including Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi, and close friends.

Recently, Suriya’s father and veteran actor Sivakumar spoke fondly of the couple. Pointing out that Jyotika could have easily settled with Suriya in Mumbai after their marriage, separating him from his parents, he said that she, however, chose not to and lived with them for 18 years in a city far from her original home.

Must Read | ‘First time we are called murderers’: Kashmera backs Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda-Komal Rani row

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘He waited four years to marry her’

“Love doesn’t happen to everyone. When his mother once asked Suriya why he wasn’t falling in love with someone, he said, ‘One can’t fall in love with just any girl.’ Then he fell in love with a girl (Jyotika) from Bombay (now Mumbai). He waited for four years, adamant that if he were to get married to someone, it would be only to her [and they eventually did],” he shared on the red carpet of JFW Favourites Awards 2026.

Sivakumar continued, “After marriage, she could have made Suriya move to Bombay and settle there. I couldn’t have said anything. But she stayed here for 18 years. Besides, these days, heroines generally aren’t ready for childbirth after marriage and even push their husbands to leave their parents. But Jyotika got married and had two children while living with us.”

ICYMI | KBC 18: Ajmal Kasab claimed he came to Mumbai to meet Amitabh Bachchan, reveals Ujjwal Nikam

He added, “Now their children are studying abroad. Seeing an actor couple happily married for 20 years, still carrying the same love that they had when they started out on the journey, is rare. I’m proud to have such a son and daughter-in-law.”

Story continues below this ad

Jyotika shares moving wedding vow renewal message

While sharing a video from their wedding vow renewal ceremony, Jyotika wrote on social media, “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – a dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Suriya and Jyotika first worked together in director Vasanth’s Poovellam Kettuppar (1999), where they were cast opposite each other. They then joined forces in movies such as Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan (2004), Maayavi (2005), and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006). The two tied the knot in 2006.