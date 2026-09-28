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‘MGR had three wives’: Sivakumar reveals why families rejected him before marriage
Veteran actor Sivakumar reflects on giving up his painting career for cinema and why families were reluctant to marry their daughters to a 'cinema boy.'
Although today’s younger generation might know Sivakumar only as the father of renowned Tamil film stars Suriya and Karthi, he remains close to the hearts of those belonging to earlier generations and cinephiles as a beloved actor who graced the silver screen for over three decades, playing memorable roles.
But he is famous not only among movie audiences but also with art connoisseurs and enthusiasts as a talented painter. Although his initial dream was to become a renowned painter, the rise of modern art left him struggling to find spaces to exhibit his work. Many subsequently told him that his artworks were obsolete. In a 2017 interview, he said one of his college professors suggested he start acting after watching his mono-act play during their anniversary celebrations, and he followed that advice.
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Recently, he spoke further about his painting dreams and how he landed in the world of cinema. Although the decision proved beneficial for survival, Sivakumar maintained that he later faced difficulties finding prospective brides, as people generally had a low opinion of film stars, particularly since many had more than one wife.
Why Sivakumar gave up painting for cinema
“I initially thought I’d live my life as a bachelor. I came to Madras (now Chennai) to be a painter. I studied for six years (in college) and became one of the best painters in India. I even had a book published. By the time I was 24, there weren’t even 20 people (in the country) who painted at my level,” he recalled on the red carpet of the JFW Favourites Awards 2026.
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Sivakumar continued, “After that, I was told my paintings wouldn’t have value as modern art had arrived. They said I had no future. So, with no other choice, I went into cinema. I entered the film industry when MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Sivaji Ganesan were at their peak.”
Sivakumar on his marriage struggles
Revealing his difficulties in getting married, the veteran actor said, “I did about 38 films and then decided to get married. But nobody was willing to give their daughter to a ‘cinema boy.’ They all mentioned that actors had multiple wives. Gemini Ganesan had two wives, MGR had three, and AVM Rajan also had two wives. They thought I’d do the same. Then, some ‘crazy person’ gave me their daughter (Lakshmi Kumari). We got married, and first came a son (Suriya), then another son (Karthi), and then a daughter (playback singer Brindha).”
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