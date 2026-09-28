‘MGR had three wives’: Sivakumar reveals why families rejected him before marriage

Although today’s younger generation might know Sivakumar only as the father of renowned Tamil film stars Suriya and Karthi, he remains close to the hearts of those belonging to earlier generations and cinephiles as a beloved actor who graced the silver screen for over three decades, playing memorable roles.

But he is famous not only among movie audiences but also with art connoisseurs and enthusiasts as a talented painter. Although his initial dream was to become a renowned painter, the rise of modern art left him struggling to find spaces to exhibit his work. Many subsequently told him that his artworks were obsolete. In a 2017 interview, he said one of his college professors suggested he start acting after watching his mono-act play during their anniversary celebrations, and he followed that advice.