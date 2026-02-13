Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sivakumar says he was against son Suriya’s relationship with Jyotika: ‘He threatened to stay single forever’
Former actor Sivakumar recently opened up about his resistance towards son Suriya and Jyotika's relationship initially. However, Suriya stood strong saying he would otherwise stay single forever.
Actor couple Suriya and his wife Jyotika’s love story has always been the centre of attention. The duo makes sure to stay candid while speaking about their relationship during various interviews. Now, the in a recent interview, Suriya’s father, Sivakumar, has revealed how he was initially against his son’s relationship with Jyotika. However, the Retro actor convinced him by saying that he would otherwise stay single forever.
During a recent interview with Galatta, Sivakumar shared, “Initially, I didn’t accept his love. However, he was very adamant and said that he would only live with her; otherwise, he would remain single for life. Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed.”
During the same conversation, Sivakumar also revealed that Suriya had a shy personality back then, and it was Radikaa Sarathkumar who made him agree to talk to Jyotika, which then turned into a love story. “He was simply living on his own, and now he is a father of two children,” the former actor joked.
ALSO READ | Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam unite at Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter’s wedding reception, see video
For the unknown, Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot with each other in 2006. The couple fell in love on the sets of their film Poovellam Kettuppar and were in a relationship for a period of time. After getting married, they welcomed two children – daughter Diya and son Dev.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will next be seen in the fantasy action drama Karuppu. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film also features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. It is expected to hit the theatres in summer, this year. The actor is also working on a cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.
Priyanka Chopra talks about her marriage to Nick Jonas, stating they have been together for 8 years and have learned to ignore speculation. The challenges faced as an intercultural couple with an age gap are also mentioned. Counselling psychologist Athul Raj explains how gossip and judgement can affect a couple's emotional health and suggests ways to handle it.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05