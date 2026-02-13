Sivakumar says he was against son Suriya’s relationship with Jyotika: ‘He threatened to stay single forever’

Actor couple Suriya and his wife Jyotika’s love story has always been the centre of attention. The duo makes sure to stay candid while speaking about their relationship during various interviews. Now, the in a recent interview, Suriya’s father, Sivakumar, has revealed how he was initially against his son’s relationship with Jyotika. However, the Retro actor convinced him by saying that he would otherwise stay single forever.

During a recent interview with Galatta, Sivakumar shared, “Initially, I didn’t accept his love. However, he was very adamant and said that he would only live with her; otherwise, he would remain single for life. Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed.”