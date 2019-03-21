Sivakarthikeyan-Vignesh Shivn’s film to go on floors in July

Lyca Productions on Thursday announced that it will be bankrolling director Vignesh Shivn’s next film, which will star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

“We are extremely delighted to announce our next production #SK17 a big budget film with the MOST HAPPENING YOUTHFUL COMBO Starring @Siva_Kartikeyan Written & Directed by @VigneshShivN Music by @anirudhofficial (sic),” tweeted the production house.

The producers also announced that the film will hit the floors in July this year and open in cinemas next year. “Gonna be a blast with @Siva_Kartikeyan and @VigneshShivN for @LycaProductions (sic),” wrote Anirudh Ravichander, who will be composing music for the movie.

The untitled flick will be Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden collaboration with Vignesh Shivn. The actor has collaborated with Anirudh for films like Ethir Neechal (2013) and Maan Karate (2014).

Vignesh’s last outing was Thaanaa Serndha Koottam that came out last year. Starring Suriya in the lead, the film was an official remake of Bollywood heist drama Special 26.

Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, has a slew of projects in his kitty. He is busy shooting for Mr Local, in which he shares screen space with Nayanthara. A sci-fi film with Ravikumar, an action thriller with Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran, an untitled project with director Pandiraj are in the pipeline.