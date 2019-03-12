Sivakarthikeyan to team up with Pandiraj again

Sivakarthikeyan, who has Mr Local and a sci-fi film with director Ravikumar in the pipeline, will collaborate with award-winning director Pandiraj once again after Marina (2012).

Tentatively titled SK-16, this film is expected to release for Pongal next year. While the details of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, it has been confirmed that Sun Pictures will bankroll this new project. According to sources, “After back-to-back hits, Vijay’s Sarkar and Rajinikanth’s Petta, Sun Pictures is producing Sivakarthikeyan’s film. So, it is going to be a milestone in his career.”

Sivakarthikeyan, whose latest release was Seemaraja, also played a cameo in Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Kanna, his maiden production venture. Further, he is producing his second film, directed by Karthik Venugopal. This film has television actor Rio Raj playing the male lead. We hear this venture will be a fun outing, besides having a social message for the audience.

On the other hand, Pandiraj’s latest film was Kadaikutti Singam with Karthi.