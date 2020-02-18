Sivakarthikeyan to play a triple role in Ayalaan?

Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan’s poster. Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan’s poster.

The first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming science-fiction film Ayalaan was released on Monday. The poster features a happy Sivakarthikeyan holding a pink-coloured candy. The actor is seen lying down on the grass alongside a smiling green alien. It looks like Sivakarthikeyan will be playing a triple role in Ayalaan, and a source from the film unit has confirmed the same.

The source tells indianexpress.com, “For the first time, Siva is experimenting with three roles and Ayalaan will be an alien invasion comedy.”

Directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, the film has Rakul Preet Singh playing an astronomer. While Nirav Shah is the cinematographer, AR Rahman is the music director. Ayalaan also has Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in important roles.

Ayalaan went on the floors in early 2018, but the shoot got delayed owing to financial issues. Sivakarthikeyan resumed work on the project following the release of PS Mithran’s Hero.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Doctor in the pipeline. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who helmed Kolamaavu Kokila, which turned out to be a massive success. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Doctor also stars Yogi Babu, Priyanka Mohan and Vinay.

Doctor will hit the screens by mid-2020.

