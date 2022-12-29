scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan to act in Varisu producer Dil Raju’s next? Here’s the official clarification

Sivakarthikeyan doesn't have a project with director Harish Shankar and producer Dil Raju in the pipeline.

SivakarthikeyanSivakarthikeyan in Prince.
Speculation was rife that Sivakarthikeyan was in talks with director Harish Shankar and producer Dil Raju of Varisu fame for his next project. However, as per the latest clarification from the official channels, no such project is in the pipeline.

“The news that Siva Karthikeyan and director Harish Shankar are joining hands for a movie in the production of Dil Raju are absolutely no true (sic),” tweeted Vamsi Kaka, one of the leading PROs in the Telugu film industry.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that Sivakarthikeyan was looking to expand his market in the Telugu states. His last film Prince was written and directed by Anudeep Kv, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. It’s also said his upcoming film Maaveeran will also release in Telugu.

Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden attempt to capture the attention of the Telugu audience, however, failed to fetch the desired results. Prince was panned by critics and audiences alike in the Telugu states and it tanked at the box office. The reception for the film was very similar in Tamil Nadu too.

Sivakarthikeyan is now waiting for the release of Ayalaan. Billed as a science-fiction, the film will release in cinemas next year. He has also been signed by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Director Rajkumar Periasamyn will helm the project and it will also star Sai Pallavi.

Dil Raju, meanwhile, is busy promoting Varisu, which stars Vijay in the lead. The film is set to release in cinemas during the Pongal festival.

