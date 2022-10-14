scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan reveals Prince is an ‘anti-war movie’

Sivakarthikeyan revealed that his upcoming film Prince talks about pressing matters of geopolitics in a very simple manner. He even described Prince as an 'anti-war movie'.

SivakarthikeyanPrince will hit screens on October 21.

Sivakarthikeyan, who is waiting for the release of his latest movie Prince, had an epiphany of sorts when he was sitting idle during the Covid-induced lockdown. He felt that there was a void in the comedy genre as a full-fledged humour film has become a sort of rarity. And that became a trigger point for him to lap up the opportunity to work with young filmmaker Anudeep KV, who’s making heads turn with his clean humour in Telugu cinema.

“When I was sitting at home during Covid and watched content on OTT platforms, I felt there were fewer humour films. I wondered, why was that. And it struck me that I came here to do comedy. So I should stop wondering about it, and do a humour film. At that time, I met Anudeep. I had also seen his movie Jathi Ratnalu. In that film, all characters had a certain innocence and some characters were even dumb. That film was very simple and fun. And I wanted to give a film like that a try. Nobody will say no to laughing,” Sivakarthikeyan said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan I: 5 box office records broken by this Mani Ratnam’s epic as it heads to Rs 450 cr mark

Written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince marks Sivakarthikeyan’s debut in Tollywood. Thanks to the director’s growing popularity in the Telugu states, the star feels the film has greater visibility there compared to his previous movies.

If Prince becomes a commercial success, it will be Sivakarthikeyan’s third win in a row. His last two films Doctor and Don exceeded expectations by bringing crowds back to theatres in huge numbers despite the prevalence of Covid at the time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

“They (the audience) want a mix of everything, comedy, dance, emotions and songs. It should be a film that could be enjoyed by all age groups. Doctor was a risky attempt, we knew it very well. The reason it worked was that film had a humour quotient that met the audience’s expectations. What I understand from the success of Doctor and Don is they are okay with me doing any kind of genre but I should not fail to entertain them,” he added.

Sivakarthikeyan noted that he makes every decision keeping in mind the ‘business angle’ to ensure no stakeholder will suffer from his choices. “I would love to do all kinds of genres but I can’t see how I would fit in a film that has too much violence. It all depends on what kind of director handles the project and I can’t make that decision just based on a script,” the actor said.

Sivakarthikeyan said that Prince talks about pressing matters of geopolitics in a very simple manner. He even described this film as an “anti-war movie.” “If this pattern of humour works for the audience, it will be a new experience for them,” he added.

Advertisement

Prince also stars Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka. The film is due in cinemas on October 21.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 03:36:05 pm
Next Story

An electric flying car in Dubai: All the details about China-based XPeng’s futuristic product

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, R Madhavan's Karva Chauth celebrations
Inside Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, R Madhavan’s Karva Chauth celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement