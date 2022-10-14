Sivakarthikeyan reveals Prince is an ‘anti-war movie’

Sivakarthikeyan, who is waiting for the release of his latest movie Prince, had an epiphany of sorts when he was sitting idle during the Covid-induced lockdown. He felt that there was a void in the comedy genre as a full-fledged humour film has become a sort of rarity. And that became a trigger point for him to lap up the opportunity to work with young filmmaker Anudeep KV, who’s making heads turn with his clean humour in Telugu cinema.

“When I was sitting at home during Covid and watched content on OTT platforms, I felt there were fewer humour films. I wondered, why was that. And it struck me that I came here to do comedy. So I should stop wondering about it, and do a humour film. At that time, I met Anudeep. I had also seen his movie Jathi Ratnalu. In that film, all characters had a certain innocence and some characters were even dumb. That film was very simple and fun. And I wanted to give a film like that a try. Nobody will say no to laughing,” Sivakarthikeyan said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

Written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince marks Sivakarthikeyan’s debut in Tollywood. Thanks to the director’s growing popularity in the Telugu states, the star feels the film has greater visibility there compared to his previous movies.

If Prince becomes a commercial success, it will be Sivakarthikeyan’s third win in a row. His last two films Doctor and Don exceeded expectations by bringing crowds back to theatres in huge numbers despite the prevalence of Covid at the time.

“They (the audience) want a mix of everything, comedy, dance, emotions and songs. It should be a film that could be enjoyed by all age groups. Doctor was a risky attempt, we knew it very well. The reason it worked was that film had a humour quotient that met the audience’s expectations. What I understand from the success of Doctor and Don is they are okay with me doing any kind of genre but I should not fail to entertain them,” he added.

Sivakarthikeyan noted that he makes every decision keeping in mind the ‘business angle’ to ensure no stakeholder will suffer from his choices. “I would love to do all kinds of genres but I can’t see how I would fit in a film that has too much violence. It all depends on what kind of director handles the project and I can’t make that decision just based on a script,” the actor said.

Sivakarthikeyan said that Prince talks about pressing matters of geopolitics in a very simple manner. He even described this film as an “anti-war movie.” “If this pattern of humour works for the audience, it will be a new experience for them,” he added.

Prince also stars Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka. The film is due in cinemas on October 21.