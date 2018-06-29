SK14: Sivakarthikeyan kicks off his next with Ravikumar

Sivakarthikeyan began shooting for his next film with Ravikumar with a pooja. Sivakarthikeyan began shooting for his next film with Ravikumar with a pooja.

Sivakarthikeyan, one of the leading stars at the box office, has begun work on his next with Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar. Making the announcement on Twitter, he wrote “Wit all ur blessings & support starting my next film today wit talented @Ravikumar_Dir Produced by @RDRajaofficial music by our legend @arrahman sir..Very Happy to work wit @Rakulpreet #NiravShah sir @actorkaruna @iYogiBabu @Pali2285 @anbariv #kpykothandam 👍😊 #SK14 (sic).” The team started shooting on Wednesday after a small pooja with the cast and crew.

The film will be a science-fiction made on an extravagant budget, bankrolled by 24 AM studios. Tentatively titled SK14, the film will see Rakul Preet Singh paired against Sivakarthikeyan for the first time. It is also the first time AR Rahman will be scoring music for the Velaikkaran star. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul, the film also stars Ishag Opkar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in supporting roles.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently awaiting his upcoming film Seema Raja with director Ponram. Sivakarthikeyan will be sharing the screen with Samantha for the first time in this rural entertainer. The director has roped in veteran actors like Simran, Napoleon and Lal to play pivotal roles in the film. The film also has a promising team of comic actors including Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Manobala. Seema Raja will hit the screens this Vinayaga Chathurthi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd