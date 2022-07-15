scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled Maaveeran, Mahesh Babu unveils title announcement teaser

Directed by Madonne Ashwin of Mandela fame, Maaveeran stars Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
July 15, 2022 4:10:17 pm
First look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday unveiled the title announcement teaser of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran via his social media handles. In Telugu, the film is titled Mahaveerudu.

Mahesh shared the announcement teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan’s #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!”

Thanking Mahesh, the Don star wrote, “This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir.”

The announcement teaser introduces the protagonist, who is being beaten by goons in the beginning. As the teaser moves on, a hand from the shadow appears and makes him fight against the bad guys. Toward the end, the protagonist lets go of the shadow and fights on his own.

The film is being directed by Madonne Ashwin of Mandela fame. Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies will bankroll the project. Bharath Sankar and Vidhu Ayyanna are on board for music and cinematography, respectively.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Prince and Ayalaan in his kitty.

