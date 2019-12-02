Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled Doctor

Doctor will be bankrolled by Sivakarthieyan and KJR Studios. Doctor will be bankrolled by Sivakarthieyan and KJR Studios.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday announced the title of his next film, which he will bankroll in association with KJR Studios. The project has been titled Doctor, and it is director Nelson Dilipkumar’s second feature film after Kolamavu Kokila, which came out in 2018.

Billed as an action-comedy, the film will go on the floors this weekend. According to sources, the shooting will take place in Chennai and Goa. Actor Priyanka Mohan of Gang Leader fame will make her foray into the Tamil film industry with Doctor. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has scored some memorable numbers for Sivakarthikeyan, will take care of the music department.

Very happy to share that my next film will be with my dearmost friends @Nelson_director & @anirudhofficial titled as #DOCTOR 👨‍⚕😊👍 Once again happy to be associated with @kjr_studios 👍 Shoot starts soon🙏 @SKProdOffl pic.twitter.com/W82ltJrbHK — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 2, 2019

Sivakarthikeyan is also bankrolling Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja under his production banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Featuring television anchor Rio Raj in the lead role, the film is directed by debutant Karthik Venugopalan.

The actor is currently waiting for the release of Hero. For the first time, he plays a masked vigilante in the film, which is directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. The movie has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and it is produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh of KJR Studios. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol plays the main antagonist.

Hero is expected to hit screens during Christmas holidays this year.

