Sivakarthikeyan’s next is Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan is directed by R Ravikumar. Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan is directed by R Ravikumar.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday revealed the title of his next project, which will star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The movie has been titled Ayalaan with a tagline that reads, “Destination: Earth.” It is a sci-fi movie that may involve space ships and aliens among more.

“And the title is #Ayalaan #அயலான் His destination is earth and he will meet u sooon (sic),” Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.

Ayalaan is written and directed by R Ravikumar, who had earlier helmed Indru Netru Naalai (2015), a science-fiction comedy. KJR Studios along with 24AM Studios is bankrolling the forthcoming movie.

Sivakarthikeyan has been trying his luck in different genres. He was earlier seen in Hero, in which he played a masked vigilante who fought corruption. And now, Ayalaan, which seems to deal with otherworldly things, a cinematic space that is seldom visited by Tamil filmmakers.

Sivakarthikeyan is also shooting for Doctor, which is Nelson Dilipkumar’s second feature film after Kolamavu Kokila, which came out in 2018.

Billed as an action-comedy, the film marks Gang Leader fame Priyanka Mohan’s foray into the Tamil film industry. It also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for Doctor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd