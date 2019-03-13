Sivakarthikeyan’s next film titled Hero

Toggle Menu
The title (Hero) was officially confirmed through the official Twitter handle of KJR Studios. According to sources, it will have an important social message for the audience.

Hero has Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

We had told you that Sivakarthikeyan and Irumbu Thirai-director Mithran were teaming up for an action-thriller. Now, the film, which had SK-15 as the working title, is named, Hero. The project went on floors on Wednesday morning with a customary prayer service. The film, initially announced as a 24 AM Studios venture, is jointly produced by KJR Studios that had bankrolled Nayanthara’s Aramm and her upcoming film, Airaa.

The title (Hero) was officially confirmed through the official Twitter handle of KJR Studios. According to sources, it will have an important social message for the audience. This film marks Kalyani Priyadarshan’s debut into Tamil cinema, and she’s paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She also has Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaan in her kitty.

In addition, Hero has Naachiyaar-fame Ivana playing a pivotal role, besides Arjun Sarja in the role of a villain. The technical team includes Yuvan Shankar Raja on music and George C Williams on camera. This is Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration with Yuvan after Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.

On working with Sivakarthikeyan, earlier in an interview, Mithran had told that they knew each other since 2010 and wanted to work on a short film together, which never took off.

Sivakarthikeyan has two other films in the pipeline – Mr Local with director Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi-fame, besides a sci-fi film with Ravi Kumar of Netru Indru Naalai fame. Simultaneously, Sivakarthikeyan is focusing on his second production venture after Kanaa that has popular VJ Rio Raj playing the lead.

