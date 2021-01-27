Sivakarthikeyan’s next film is titled Don

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday announced a new project, which will be bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The film has been titled Don, and it will mark the directorial debut of Cibi Chakaravarthi.

Before venturing out on his own, Cibi worked as an assistant to director Atlee. “10 years of dream, 7 years of hardship, 3 years of waiting, for 1 day & that is today! (sic),” wrote Cibi on his Twitter account, following the announcement of the film.

The teaser suggests that Don is likely to be a campus-based drama full of romance, comedy and fun. It is not clear yet whether Sivakarthikeyan would play the role of a professor or a student. Composer Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the film.

“Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial Partying face It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director (sic),” tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.

Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON 😎

Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🥳 It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi 😊👍@SKProdOffl @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/dFbsH49W4I — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 27, 2021

& that is today! My debut directorial starring @Siva_Kartikeyan sir has been titled #DON💥 & music by ‘Rockstar’ @anirudhofficial, produced by @LycaProductions in association with @SKProdOffl 😇 @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/mCxpna4zwq — Cibi Chakaravarthi (@Dir_Cibi) January 27, 2021

The filmmakers haven’t announced the details of the remaining cast and crew of Don.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is waiting for the release of his film Doctor. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a science-fiction film titled Ayalaan in his kitty. In this movie, he will rub shoulders with an alien. It is said that the actor will be seen in a triple role in Ayalaan, which is touted to be an alien invasion comedy.