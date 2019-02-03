Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara to share screen space in Mr Local

Actors Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan are pairing up again for their upcoming film titled Mr. Local. Sivakarthikeyan took to his official Twitter page to share the first look of the movie. In the poster, he is seen sporting a tuxedo and sitting casually with a glass of tea in his hand.

Mr. Local is said to be loosely based on the hit Rajnikanth film Mannan. Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan have previously acted together in Velaikkaran, which was also based on a Rajnikanth film. Directed by M Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, Mr. Local is being touted as a family entertainer.

Hip Hop Tamizha will be composing the music for the film which also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathish and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen as a lead in Seema Raja. He also made his debut as a producer with the sports drama Kanaa and even had an extended cameo in it. Apart from Mr. Local, Sivakarthikeyan has two other untitled films in the pipeline this year. He is teaming up with Irumbu Thirai fame director P Mithran and is also reportedly working on a big budget sci-fi film.

Actress Nayanthara was last seen in Viswasam and is awaiting the release of a number of films including Airaa and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.