Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr Local to release on May 17

Actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara will be next seen in Mr Local. The movie is all set to hit the screens on May 17 and will lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi’s action film, Sindhubaadh, at the box office.

Written and directed by M Rajesh, of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, Mr Local will see Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara share screen space again after the hit film, Vellaikaran. Earlier it was announced that that the film will be releasing on May 1 but the makers have pushed the release date to May 17.

Mr Local is touted as a comedy film and promises to be a family entertainer. The movie also stars Yogi babu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and YouTube star Harija in supporting roles. HipHop Tamizha will be composing the music and Thaana Serndha Kootam-fame Dinesh Krishnan will be cranking the camera for the film.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting two other untitled projects set to release this year. He will be teaming up with Irumbu Thirai fame director P Mithran and is also working on a big budget sci-fi film.

Nayanthara was last seen in the recently released horror film, Airaa. She has a number of films set to release this year including Kolayuthir Kalam, Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Love Action Drama. She has also been roped to star opposite Vijay in the untitled Thalapathy 63 and in Rajinikanth’s Darbar.