Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith, calls it ‘another meeting to cherish for life’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently made the best use of his free time by meeting Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. The former made sure that he kept his fans in loop of the meeting and shared a picture with the Thunivu star.

Dressed in all black, Sivakarthikeyan was seen smiling from ear to ear as he posed with Ajith. The senior actor lived up to his cool image as he wore denim on denim and finished the look with white-framed spectacles. Sivakarthikeyan also thanked Ajith for his “positive words.”

The Prince actor shared the image on Wednesday on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Met AK sir after long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir.”

Met AK sir after long time ❤️ yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life 🙏👍 Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir ❤️❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/yVaYIc3Ca5 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 23, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan’s post got hundreds of comments from elated fans, who congratulated Sivakarthikeyan for meeting Ajith. One of the followers also shared an old picture of a much younger Sivakarthikeyan standing with Ajith and wrote, “From this to this”. This was a still from Ajith’s film Aegan.

Then and Now ❤️ AK and SK Throwback when @Siva_Kartikeyan acted as a college student in AjithKumar’s #Aegan and unfortunately his portions were trimmed. pic.twitter.com/G3bCRlK26h — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) November 23, 2022

On the work front, after making his Telugu debut with bilingual film Prince, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his next film Maaveeran around Chennai. The movie’s shooting is expected to wrap up by December 10. He will also be seen in Tamil sci-fi film Ayalaan, which is directed by R Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, Ajith will be seen next in Thunivu. The movie, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.