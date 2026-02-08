Sivakarthikeyan joins Ajith on the race track: ‘Pure passion, commitment and resilience – experienced it live’

Sivakarthikeyan's visit to Yas Marina Circuit adds to growing list of Tamil cinema personalities attending Ajith Kumar's motorsports events.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
Feb 8, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Sivakarthikeyan with Ajith KumarSivakarthikeyan spotted at Ajith Kumar's racing event (Photo: Shivakarthikeyan/X)
Sivakarthikeyan recently became the newest addition to Tamil cinema’s roster of stars who’ve made their way to Ajith Kumar’s racing events. The actor met Ajith at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X account to post photos with Ajith at the racing arena. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience – experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir.”

The timing of this visit follows closely on the heels of Parasakthi’s digital release. The Sudha Kongara-directed film features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and Chetan in key roles.

This isn’t an isolated instance. Actor Silambarasan TR and composer Anirudh Ravichander have both attended Ajith’s racing competitions on different dates. 

During promotional activities for Amaran, where he portrayed the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sivakarthikeyan recalled how Ajith reached out to him after Prince hit theaters. According to the actor, Ajith told him that if others in the industry felt threatened by his rise, it would signal his arrival among Tamil cinema’s elite.

With Vijay preparing to exit films after Jana Nayagan for a political career, speculation has mounted about who fills that void. Many point to Sivakarthikeyan as a strong contender for that position.

The topic even found its way into Vijay’s recent release. In GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, a particular sequence appeared to symbolize this generational shift, what observers interpreted as the established star acknowledging his successor.

For Ajith, motorsports remains the immediate focus. Once he completes his racing schedule, he’ll reunite with Adhik Ravichandran, who directed him in Good Bad Ugly, for another Tamil film project. Director AL Vijay is also currently working on a documentary chronicling Ajith’s journey.

