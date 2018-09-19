After Seema Raja, Sivakarthikeyan teams up with Irumbu Thirai director

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja was recently declared a hit. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja was recently declared a hit.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is all set to join hands with director PS Mithran for an untitled project. Apparently, the film is a ‘racy thriller with a social message.’ The director revealed that he has been wanting to collaborate with Siva for a long time. The upcoming movie will go on floors early next year and will be bankrolled by 24AM Studios. 24AM Studios were also behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja.

Earlier this year, Mithran made an impressive directorial debut with Irumbu Thirai. The film starred Vishal in the lead role and the story revolved around the dangers of technology that swallow unsuspecting users of the internet.

For the new untitled project, the makers are yet to announce the details of the cast and the crew.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja has released recently and it marked his third collaboration with director Ponram. The duo had earlier collaborated on Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. Seema Raja opened to mediocre reviews from critics. However, the film performed well in its first weekend at the box office.

Seema Raja has a big star cast that includes Siva, Samantha Akkineni, Simran, Soori and Napoleon among others. Set in a rural backdrop, the film follows a self-centered scion of an erstwhile royal family, who comes-of-age after learning the battle exploits of his great-grandfather.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd