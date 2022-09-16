Sivakarthikeyan faces backlash for discriminatory comments toward Korean people: ‘It looks like all the actors in Korean films are the same’

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, known for films like Remo and Doctor, is facing backlash on social media for his comments on Korean people. While speaking at a cultural event in a school in Trichy, the Hero actor said, “Whenever I see Korean films, I feel like all the actors in them are the same. Sometimes it’s hard to tell the heroes from the heroines.”

Sivakarthikeyan made these comments while talking about a comedy scene from his latest film Don. The scene has Sivakarthikeyan and Soori talking in a gibberish language, which is made to sound like Korean. The comedy scene has been a hit among fans. The crowd at the event went beserk when Siva recalled lines from the scene.

Here’s the comedy scene:

A video from the event is making the rounds on social media. Many Twitter users have strongly condemned the comments of Sivakarthikeyan and have termed them racist.

Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist “comedy” sequence from Don), says all koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops! pic.twitter.com/oDfaPkm35t — 🐦 Birdman (@amabirdman) September 15, 2022

Sharing the video, a user wrote, “Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist “comedy” sequence from Don), says all Koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops! (sic)”

Another user wrote, “What are they cheering, screaming and clapping at? Literal racism and xenophobia from a ‘celebrity’. This is how people my age are. Disgusting (sic).”

However, Sivakarthikeyan is yet to address the backlash.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in Prince, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which will release on Diwali. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film also has Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead roles. He also has movies like Ayalan and Maaveeran in the pipeline.