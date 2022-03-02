Sivakarthikeyan’s DON postponed to avoid clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie DON will not release on March 25 as announced earlier. The movie has been postponed to May 13 to avoid a box office clash with director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

“We would like to start by thanking Mr Sivakarthikeyan for his humble gesture in helping us postpone the release date of DON, as the previously planned release date coincided with the release date of RRR (25th March 2022) and both the films are our esteemed projects. Dear fans & movie lovers, we are pushing the release date of DON to 13th May 2022. We hope you shower us with the same excitement & love as you always show us,” Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled DON, said on Wednesday in a statement.

DON is written and directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Before venturing out on his own, Cibi worked as an assistant to director Atlee. Besides Sivakarthikeyan, Don will star Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, Munishkanth Ramadoss, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and Mirchi Vijay.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Doctor, which received an overwhelming response from the audience at the box office last year. Sivakarthikeyan also has a science-fiction film titled Ayalaan in the pipeline. In this movie, he will rub shoulders with an alien. And he has also signed a new movie with director Rajkumar Periasamy, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan along with Sony Pictures Films India.