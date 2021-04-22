Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to skip theatrical release, go directly to OTT

Industry buzz suggests that actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited film Doctor may skip its theatrical release and directly debut on an OTT platform. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

The unconfirmed reports claim that KJR Studios is in talks with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The producers may announce the news officially in the next few days.

However, the reports seem to have become a cause of concerns among the distributors and exhibitors in Tamil Nadu, who were pinning their hopes on upcoming big star movies to make up for the losses of the last year.

The owner of Ram Muthuram Cinemas took to Twitter to discourage the producers from directly going to the streaming platforms. “After Pandemic First wave, they thought Theatres are done and #Master gave the best ever collection for us, #KongvsGodzilla did Fantastic, #Sulthan Super HIT Run, #Karnan Best ever Box Office ever for Dhanush. After seeing all good still opting for OTT release makes no sense(sic),” read the statement on the theatre’s Twitter page.

Ram Muthuram Cinemas claimed that Doctor was a perfect film to draw the family audience to the theatres. “Huge Family audience, already songs are a Blockbuster chart no’s #Doctor is a perfect Theatre material. It will definitely bring more revenue + OTT release after a month, combined revenue will be good for the producer. Still that’s their wish means nothing can’t be done,” it added.

Neither Sivakarthikeyan nor the producers of Doctor have commented on the speculation.

The theatrical release of Doctor has already been pushed back multiple times. Earlier, the film was slated for release on March 26. However, the producers postponed the release citing the Tamil Nadu elections on April 6. The release was later rescheduled for May 13, coinciding with the holiday of Eid. Amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus and fresh curbs on theatres, it remains to be seen whether the filmmakers would stick to the theatrical window as announced earlier.

Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It will mark Priyanka Mohan’s debut in Tamil. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for the movie.