Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor postponed due to Tamil Nadu elections

The release of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor has been delayed because of upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, the film’s makers announced on Tuesday. The film was supposed to release on March 26.

“Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go, and your enthusiasm and love for the posters and songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th of March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly the fans in mind. We are discussing a better release date with all the core members of the project and will announce it in a few days. Until then, we request you to keep up the positivity and support you have shown Doctor from Day 1. We assure you, Doctor will be worth the wait! (sic),” said KJR Studios, which is bankrolling the film, in the statement.

The elections are due in Tamil Nadu on April 6. The buzz is that filmmakers have planned to release Doctor on April 13. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It will mark Priyanka Mohan’s debut in Tamil. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for the movie.